“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period is a useful test of how a dividend stock compounds over time. For PepsiCo Inc (NASD: PEP), the results since mid-2016 show the combined effect of price appreciation, regular cash dividends, and dividend reinvestment. Measured from 07/05/2016 through 07/02/2026, a $10,000 investment in PepsiCo grew to $18,401.43 with dividends reinvested, producing an 84.03% total return and a 6.29% average annual return.

PepsiCo 10-Year Return Summary

PEP 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/05/2016 $10,000



07/05/2016 $18,401



07/02/2026 End date: 07/02/2026 Start price/share: $106.42 End price/share: $144.22 Starting shares: 93.97 Ending shares: 127.61 Dividends reinvested/share: $43.65 Total return: 84.03% Average annual return: 6.29% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $18,401.43

The key takeaway is straightforward: PepsiCo delivered a positive long-term total return, but most of the outcome did not come from share price gains alone. The stock price rose from $106.42 to $144.22 over the period, while reinvested dividends increased the share count from 93.97 to 127.61. That distinction matters. For mature consumer staples companies, compounding often relies heavily on the steady reinvestment of cash distributions rather than on rapid earnings multiple expansion.

What Drove the Return?

PepsiCo’s 10-year result reflects three moving parts:

Initial share purchase price: $106.42 per share at the start of the holding period.

$106.42 per share at the start of the holding period. Price appreciation: the ending share price reached $144.22.

the ending share price reached $144.22. Dividend reinvestment: cumulative dividends of $43.65 per share were reinvested, increasing the number of shares owned.

Because dividends were reinvested on the ex-dividend date using the closing price, the calculation captures the compounding effect of turning cash payouts into additional shares over time. This is especially relevant for a company like PepsiCo, whose business model has historically emphasized durable brands, recurring demand, and consistent cash generation.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

Dividend reinvestment can materially change the outcome of a long holding period. In this case, the starting position of 93.97 shares grew to 127.61 shares. That means the investor ended the period with a meaningfully larger ownership stake than the original purchase alone would have provided.

For dividend-paying equities, total return is the more complete measure than price return. A stock can appear to have delivered only moderate capital appreciation, yet still produce a stronger overall result once distributions are included and reinvested. Over multi-year periods, this is often the difference between a merely stable holding and one that compounds at a respectable pace.

Current Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $5.92 per share, PEP has a current yield of approximately 4.10% using the ending share price of $144.22.

Another useful metric is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price. Using the same $5.92 annualized dividend and the initial cost basis of $106.42 per share, PepsiCo’s yield on cost works out to 3.85%.

In concise terms:

Current yield: annual dividend divided by the current share price.

annual dividend divided by the current share price. Yield on cost: annual dividend divided by the original purchase price.

Yield on cost does not indicate what a new buyer would earn today, but it is useful for evaluating how income from a long-held position has evolved over time. For dividend growth strategies, it helps show whether the underlying income stream has strengthened relative to the original capital committed.

How to Interpret PepsiCo’s 10-Year Performance

An 84.03% cumulative return over a decade is a solid, if not spectacular, result. It is consistent with the profile many investors expect from a large consumer staples company: lower cyclicality than many sectors, a significant contribution from dividends, and a total return pattern that tends to be steadier than high-growth equities.

That also helps frame expectations. Businesses like PepsiCo are often evaluated less on the prospect of explosive upside and more on the reliability of earnings, brand strength, pricing power, free cash flow generation, and the sustainability of capital returns to shareholders. Over long periods, those characteristics can make compounding more durable, even when annual gains are uneven.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Searching for companies is like looking for grubs under rocks: if you turn over 10 rocks you’ll likely find one grub; if you turn over 20 rocks you’ll find two.” — Peter Lynch