“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year buy-and-hold investment in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK) produced a sharply negative total return, even after including dividends and reinvestment. Based on the period from 07/06/2021 through 07/02/2026, a $10,000 starting investment declined to $5,337.03, illustrating how a long-term holding period does not by itself protect against valuation compression, cyclical pressure, or operating underperformance.

SWK 5-Year Return Summary

SWK 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/06/2021 $10,000



07/06/2021 $5,337



07/02/2026 End date: 07/02/2026 Start price/share: $205.98 End price/share: $91.90 Starting shares: 48.55 Ending shares: 58.09 Dividends reinvested/share: $16.20 Total return: -46.62% Average annual return: -11.82% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $5,337.03

The headline result is straightforward: despite dividend reinvestment, the share price decline dominated the outcome. Over the period, SWK fell from $205.98 to $91.90 per share. That capital loss more than offset the benefit of collecting and reinvesting $16.20 per share in dividends, leaving the investment with a total return of -46.62% and an annualized return of -11.82%.

What Drove the Weak 5-Year Return?

For an industrial company such as Stanley Black & Decker, long-horizon returns are typically shaped by three variables: earnings power, valuation, and capital allocation. In this case, the numbers suggest that income from dividends was not enough to overcome a substantial contraction in the stock price.

Several broad forces can pressure returns in a business of this type:

Cyclical end-market exposure: Demand tied to housing, renovation activity, consumer durables, and broader industrial spending can soften meaningfully when economic conditions tighten.

Demand tied to housing, renovation activity, consumer durables, and broader industrial spending can soften meaningfully when economic conditions tighten. Margin pressure: Input-cost inflation, freight costs, inventory imbalances, and weaker operating leverage can erode profitability even when revenue remains sizable.

Input-cost inflation, freight costs, inventory imbalances, and weaker operating leverage can erode profitability even when revenue remains sizable. Valuation reset: Stocks purchased at elevated multiples can deliver disappointing returns if future earnings growth falls short of prior expectations.

Stocks purchased at elevated multiples can deliver disappointing returns if future earnings growth falls short of prior expectations. Balance-sheet and cash-flow scrutiny: Investors often place greater emphasis on free cash flow, leverage, and restructuring execution when growth slows.

That combination is particularly important in buy-and-hold analysis. A long holding period can help absorb short-term volatility, but it does not neutralize the effect of buying into a demanding valuation or holding through a sustained earnings reset.

How Much Did Dividends Help?

Dividends remained a meaningful component of the result. Stanley Black & Decker paid $16.20 per share in dividends over the five-year period examined here, and the return calculation assumes those cash payments were reinvested into additional shares on the ex-dividend date closing price. That reinvestment increased the position from 48.55 shares to 58.09 shares.

Even so, the final value still fell sharply because the additional shares were accumulated into a stock whose market price had declined substantially. This is an important distinction in dividend analysis: reinvestment can improve total return, but it cannot fully offset a large drop in the underlying share price.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Using the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.32 per share, SWK has a current dividend yield of approximately 3.61% based on the ending share price of $91.90. On the original purchase price of $205.98, that same annual dividend equates to a yield on cost of about 1.75%.

These two figures answer different questions:

Current yield measures the annual dividend relative to the stock’s current market price.

measures the annual dividend relative to the stock’s current market price. Yield on cost measures the annual dividend relative to the original purchase price.

Yield on cost can be useful for tracking the income produced by a historical purchase, but it should not be confused with current return potential. For forward-looking analysis, current yield, payout sustainability, and cash-generation trends usually matter more.

Key Takeaways From This SWK Buy-and-Hold Example

A $10,000 investment in Stanley Black & Decker on 07/06/2021 was worth $5,337.03 on 07/02/2026, assuming dividend reinvestment.

The total return was -46.62%, or -11.82% annualized over roughly five years.

Dividends added value and increased share count, but they did not offset the decline in SWK’s stock price.

The case highlights the importance of entry valuation, business cyclicality, and earnings resilience in long-term equity returns.

Five-year holding periods are often associated with patient capital and disciplined compounding. This SWK result shows that patience alone is not a sufficient investment edge. Over time, total return still depends on the interaction between operating performance, cash generation, valuation, and the price paid at entry.

“This company looks cheap, that company looks cheap, but the overall economy could completely screw it up. The key is to wait. Sometimes the hardest thing to do is to do nothing.” — David Tepper