“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year buy-and-hold investment in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASD: TROW) produced a negative total return over the period from July 14, 2021 to July 13, 2026, even with dividends reinvested. The result illustrates a central point of long-term equity analysis: a strong dividend stream can cushion declines, but it does not fully offset the impact of a materially lower ending share price.

T. Rowe Price is a well-known asset manager, and its stock is often evaluated through the lens of income, capital allocation discipline, and operating leverage to market levels and investor flows. Over this five-year span, however, the stock’s capital loss outweighed the benefit of dividend reinvestment.

TROW 5-Year Return Details

TROW 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/14/2021 $10,000



07/14/2021 $6,938



07/13/2026 End date: 07/13/2026 Start price/share: $203.69 End price/share: $113.65 Starting shares: 49.09 Ending shares: 61.05 Dividends reinvested/share: $24.48 Total return: -30.61% Average annual return: -7.05% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $6,938.20

What The 5-Year TROW Return Shows

A $10,000 investment in T. Rowe Price made on 07/14/2021 would have been worth $6,938.20 on 07/13/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of -30.61% and an annualized return of -7.05%. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

The key driver was the decline in the share price from $203.69 to $113.65. Reinvested dividends increased the share count from 49.09 to 61.05, which partially offset the price decline. Even so, the benefit of owning more shares did not overcome the lower value of each share at the end of the period.

In brief: Initial investment: $10,000

Ending value: $6,938.20

Total return with dividend reinvestment: -30.61%

Annualized return: -7.05%

Share count rose through reinvestment, but capital losses dominated the outcome

Dividend Reinvestment Helped, But Was Not Enough

Over the five-year period, T. Rowe Price paid $24.48 per share in dividends. With automatic reinvestment, those cash distributions purchased additional shares along the way. This is an important part of total return analysis because it captures the compounding effect of income rather than focusing only on the stock’s headline price change.

Dividend reinvestment tends to be most powerful when a business maintains its payout and the underlying stock eventually recovers or compounds higher over time. In this case, reinvestment added meaningfully to the share count, but the stock finished the period far enough below the initial purchase price that the total return remained negative.

For the purpose of these calculations, the closing price on the ex-date is used to model dividend reinvestment.

Current Yield And Yield On Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $5.20 per share, TROW has a current dividend yield of approximately 4.58% using the ending share price of $113.65.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the initial price of $203.69 per share, the current dividend rate implies a yield on cost of about 2.25%.

These two yield measures answer different questions:

Current yield shows the income rate available at the stock’s recent market price.

shows the income rate available at the stock’s recent market price. Yield on cost shows what the current dividend represents relative to the original entry price.

Why The Outcome Matters

The TROW five-year return period is a useful reminder that buy-and-hold results depend heavily on the starting valuation and the business conditions that follow. For an asset manager, earnings power is influenced by market levels, assets under management, fee pressure, and net client flows. That means the stock can appear attractive on yield while still remaining sensitive to weaker industry fundamentals or a reset in valuation multiples.

It also underscores the distinction between income and total return. A relatively solid dividend profile can support long-term returns, but the dividend alone does not determine investment success. When the share price contracts significantly, the income stream may reduce the damage without fully offsetting it.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“As time goes on, I get more and more convinced that the right method of investment is to put fairly large sums into enterprises which one thinks one knows something about and in the management of which one thoroughly believes.” — John Maynard Keynes