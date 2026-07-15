“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Coherent Corp stock generated an exceptional five-year return for investors who bought in mid-2021 and held through mid-2026. That result illustrates a core principle of long-term equity investing: a strong outcome often depends less on reacting to short-term volatility and more on identifying a business that can compound value over multiple years.

In this review, the focus is simple: what happened to a $10,000 investment in Coherent Corp (NYSE: COHR) over a five-year holding period, and what that performance says about the power of patient ownership in a cyclical but strategically important technology company.

COHR Five-Year Return at a Glance

COHR 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/15/2021 $10,000



07/15/2021 $44,147



07/14/2026 End date: 07/14/2026 Start price/share: $70.40 End price/share: $310.77 Starting shares: 142.05 Ending shares: 142.05 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 341.43% Average annual return: 34.58% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $44,147.14

Over the period from 07/15/2021 to 07/14/2026, a $10,000 investment in Coherent grew to $44,147.14. That equates to a total return of 341.43% and an annualized return of 34.58%. Because the figures show no dividend reinvestment, the result was driven entirely by share-price appreciation rather than income.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return

For a stock to produce this kind of five-year gain, some combination of three forces is usually at work:

Underlying business improvement — stronger revenue, margins, cash flow, or competitive positioning.

— stronger revenue, margins, cash flow, or competitive positioning. Exposure to favorable industry trends — in Coherent’s case, demand linked to optical components, industrial lasers, semiconductor equipment, and communications infrastructure.

— in Coherent’s case, demand linked to optical components, industrial lasers, semiconductor equipment, and communications infrastructure. Multiple expansion — the market assigning a higher valuation to the business as expectations improve.

Coherent operates in photonics and laser technologies, areas that serve several capital-intensive end markets. That matters because companies tied to semiconductor manufacturing, optical networking, electronics production, and industrial automation can experience powerful earnings leverage when demand conditions are favorable. It also means results can be cyclical, which makes a long holding period especially important when evaluating the stock’s full return profile.

Why the Five-Year Holding Period Matters

Shorter measurement windows can overstate or understate the investment case for a cyclical technology stock. A five-year period is more useful because it captures more than one operating phase: periods of expansion, potential slowdowns in end-market demand, and shifts in valuation sentiment. In Coherent’s case, the overall outcome shows that interim volatility did not prevent strong long-run capital appreciation.

This is also a reminder that total return is not always synonymous with dividend return. Some companies create shareholder value primarily through reinvestment, scale, product breadth, and exposure to structurally important markets rather than through cash distributions. Here, the table shows that Coherent’s five-year result came without any contribution from dividend reinvestment.

Key Takeaways From COHR’s Performance

The numbers above support several practical conclusions:

A large gain in the share price can outweigh the absence of dividend income.

Annualized returns in the mid-30% range can transform a modest initial investment over five years.

For cyclical growth stocks, patience can matter as much as entry-point precision.

Looking only at day-to-day price swings can obscure the magnitude of long-term compounding.

The Next Question for Coherent Stock

The historical return is clear. The more difficult question is whether Coherent can sustain the business momentum, market positioning, and valuation support needed to produce attractive returns over the next five years. That depends on factors such as demand across semiconductor and communications markets, execution on integration and product strategy, margins, capital allocation, and the durability of its competitive position in photonics.

Past performance does not answer those forward-looking questions on its own, but it does establish an important baseline: investors who bought COHR in 2021 and held through 2026 were rewarded for taking a long-term view.

Another investment principle worth keeping in mind:

“If you’re prepared to invest in a company, then you ought to be able to explain why in simple language that a fifth grader could understand, and quickly enough so the fifth