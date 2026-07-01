A long-term investment in Home Depot stock illustrates how total return is built over time through both share-price appreciation and dividend reinvestment. For investors examining the buy-and-hold outcome in Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD), the numbers from mid-2006 through mid-2026 show the effect of compounding across a full market cycle that included the housing downturn, the post-crisis recovery, the pandemic-era demand surge, and subsequent normalization.

HD 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/03/2006 $10,000



07/03/2006 $163,221



06/30/2026 End date: 06/30/2026 Start price/share: $35.77 End price/share: $352.68 Starting shares: 279.56 Ending shares: 463.15 Dividends reinvested/share: $79.32 Total return: 1,533.43% Average annual return: 14.98% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $163,221.84

What a 20-Year Investment in Home Depot Produced

Based on the figures above, a $10,000 investment in Home Depot made on 07/03/2006 would have grown to $163,221.84 by 06/30/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 1,533.43% and an annualized return of 14.98%.

Those results matter because annualized return is often more informative than the headline cumulative gain. A 1,533.43% total return is striking, but the 14.98% compound annual growth rate better captures the sustained rate at which capital compounded over the full holding period.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Why Dividend Reinvestment Mattered

Dividends were a meaningful part of Home Depot’s long-term total return. Over the 20-year period examined here, the company paid $79.32 per share in cumulative dividends. With reinvestment, those cash distributions increased the share count from 279.56 shares to 463.15 shares.

This is the mechanics of compounding in practice:

Cash dividends purchase additional shares.

Those additional shares generate their own future dividends.

The larger share base participates more fully in subsequent price appreciation.

In this analysis, dividends are assumed to be automatically reinvested using the closing price on the ex-dividend date. That assumption is important because total return can differ materially from price return alone, especially over long holding periods.

Yield, Yield on Cost, and Income Growth

Using the most recent annualized dividend rate of $9.32 per share, HD reflects a current yield of approximately 2.64% based on the ending share price of $352.68.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price. On that basis, Home Depot’s $9.32 annualized dividend against the initial $35.77 share price implies a yield on cost of 7.38%.

Yield on cost does not describe the return available to a new buyer today, but it does help illustrate how dividend growth can reshape the income profile of a long-held position.

What the Home Depot Buy-and-Hold Result Suggests

Home Depot’s 20-year buy-and-hold outcome reflects more than a favorable starting date. The company operates in a category with recurring repair-and-maintenance demand, meaningful scale advantages, a large professional-customer business, and a long record of returning capital through dividends and share repurchases. Over time, those traits supported both earnings power and shareholder returns, even though the underlying housing and home-improvement markets remained cyclical.

The period also underscores a broader point about long-duration equity ownership: strong long-term outcomes often include stretches of volatility, macroeconomic shocks, and shifting valuation multiples. In a stock such as Home Depot, the end result depended not only on business performance but also on the discipline to remain invested through those disruptions.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in Home Depot stock on 07/03/2006 grew to $163,221.84 by 06/30/2026 with dividends reinvested.

The total return was 1,533.43%, equal to an annualized return of 14.98%.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 279.56 to 463.15 shares.

The most recent annualized dividend rate of $9.32 implies a current yield of about 2.64% and a yield on cost of 7.38% relative to the original purchase price.

“People who invest make money for themselves; people who speculate make money for their brokers.” — Benjamin Graham