“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) produced an outsized result. Based on a starting investment of $10,000 on 06/30/2021, with dividends reinvested, the position would have grown to $90,160.89 by 06/29/2026. That equates to a total return of 801.69% and an average annual return of 55.24%, illustrating how a powerful share-price move can dominate long-term equity returns even when the dividend yield is modest.

Dell Technologies 5-Year Return At a Glance

DELL 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/30/2021 $10,000



06/30/2021 $90,160



06/29/2026 End date: 06/29/2026 Start price/share: $50.52 End price/share: $414.61 Starting shares: 197.94 Ending shares: 217.48 Dividends reinvested/share: $7.31 Total return: 801.69% Average annual return: 55.24% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $90,160.89

What Drove the Return

The result was driven primarily by capital appreciation. Dell shares rose from $50.52 to $414.61 over the period, while dividend reinvestment added incrementally to the ending share count, increasing holdings from 197.94 shares to 217.48 shares. In other words, the dividend supported compounding, but the dominant factor was the stock’s price gain.

This distinction matters when evaluating past performance. A high total return can come from three sources: share-price appreciation, cash dividends, and the compounding effect of reinvestment. In Dell’s case, all three contributed, but not equally. The dividend stream helped, yet the magnitude of the five-year outcome was overwhelmingly tied to the re-rating of the equity.

How Dividend Reinvestment Changed the Outcome

Dell Technologies paid $7.31 per share in cumulative dividends over the five-year period shown above. Under a dividend reinvestment approach, those cash payments were used to purchase additional shares using the closing price on the ex-dividend date. That lifted the share count by roughly 19.54 shares over time.

For long-term return analysis, reinvestment is important because it captures the full economic benefit of ownership. Even for stocks with relatively low current yields, reinvested distributions can enhance compounding, particularly over longer holding periods.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Using the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.52 per share, DELL has a current yield of approximately 0.61% based on the end price shown above. Measured against the original purchase price of $50.52, that same annualized dividend translates into a yield on cost of about 1.21%.

These two yield measures answer different questions:

Current yield shows the dividend rate relative to the stock’s current market price.

shows the dividend rate relative to the stock’s current market price. Yield on cost shows the dividend rate relative to the original entry price.

Yield on cost can be useful for illustrating how income generation evolves after a strong stock advance. It is less useful for comparing new investment opportunities, where current valuation and forward cash-flow expectations matter more.

Key Takeaways From Dell’s Five-Year Performance

$10,000 became $90,160.89 over the five years ended 06/29/2026.

over the five years ended 06/29/2026. Total return was 801.69% , assuming dividends were reinvested.

, assuming dividends were reinvested. Average annual return was 55.24% .

. Price appreciation was the main driver , with dividends providing an additional compounding benefit.

, with dividends providing an additional compounding benefit. Current yield remained modest at roughly 0.61%, despite strong share-price performance.

The broader lesson is straightforward: when a stock delivers exceptional gains, total return analysis should separate the contribution from price movement and the contribution from income. That provides a clearer view of how the investment actually compounded over time. In Dell’s case, the five-year result was extraordinary, but it was not primarily an income story.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

“Unless you can watch your stock holding decline by 50% without becoming panic-stricken, you should not be in the stock market.” — Warren Buffett