“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A 20-year holding period can reveal far more about an equity investment than short-term price swings. In the case of Crown Castle Inc (NYSE: CCI), the long-run result shows how share-price appreciation and dividend reinvestment combined to produce a meaningful total return. For investors evaluating CCI as a long-term dividend stock, the central question is not simply whether the shares rose, but how the full return profile developed over time.

If $10,000 had been invested in Crown Castle on 07/07/2006 and held through 07/06/2026, with dividends reinvested, the position would have grown to $35,526.74. That equates to a total return of 255.43% and an average annual return of 6.54% over the period.

CCI 20-Year Return Details

CCI 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/07/2006 $10,000



07/07/2006 $35,526



07/06/2026 End date: 07/06/2026 Start price/share: $34.86 End price/share: $74.92 Starting shares: 286.86 Ending shares: 474.41 Dividends reinvested/share: $57.33 Total return: 255.43% Average annual return: 6.54% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $35,526.74

These figures indicate that Crown Castle generated a solid long-term outcome, though the composition of that return matters. The share price increased from $34.86 to $74.92 over the period, but the final result was also materially supported by reinvested dividends. In other words, the 20-year CCI total return was not driven by capital appreciation alone.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove Crown Castle’s 20-Year Return?

Crown Castle is a communications infrastructure company whose asset base has historically centered on cell towers, with additional exposure to small cells and fiber infrastructure. That business model tends to be evaluated through the lens of recurring contracted revenue, capital intensity, dividend capacity, and sensitivity to carrier network spending. Over a long measurement period, those features can make total return more dependent on cash distributions and reinvestment discipline than on share-price momentum alone.

In this case, investors received a cumulative $57.33 per share in dividends over the holding period. Reinvesting those distributions increased the share count from 286.86 shares to 474.41 shares. That is a notable illustration of compounding: dividends did not merely provide cash income, they acquired additional shares that themselves participated in later price appreciation and future dividend payments.

Key Takeaways

The initial $10,000 investment grew to $35,526.74 over 20 years.

The annualized return was 6.54%.

Share count rose from 286.86 to 474.41 through dividend reinvestment.

Total return materially exceeded the gain implied by share-price change alone.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

Dividend reinvestment is often the difference between a respectable long-term return and a meaningfully stronger one. When a company regularly distributes cash and those distributions are used to buy additional shares, the investor builds ownership incrementally without adding new capital. Over long periods, that mechanical compounding can become a major contributor to final portfolio value.

For CCI, this effect is visible in the gap between simple price appreciation and total return. The share price a little more than doubled over the period, but the total return reached 255.43% because dividends were continuously put back to work.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $4.25 per share, CCI has a current yield of approximately 5.67%. A related metric is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price rather than the current market price.

Using the original purchase price of $34.86 per share, the current $4.25 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 16.27%. That figure does not describe what a new buyer would earn at today’s price; instead, it shows how the income stream has grown relative to the original capital committed two decades earlier.

Yield Terms, Briefly Defined

Current yield: annual dividend divided by the current share price.

annual dividend divided by the current share price. Yield on cost: annual dividend divided by the original purchase price.

annual dividend divided by the original purchase price. Total return: share-price change plus dividends, assuming reinvestment when specified.

How To Interpret the Result

A 6.54% annualized return over 20 years is a reminder that long-term outcomes can be favorable even when the path is unlikely to have been smooth. For infrastructure-oriented dividend stocks such as Crown Castle, return expectations are often shaped by a combination of operating stability, financing conditions, payout policy, and valuation changes. That makes total return analysis more informative than focusing on headline price performance in isolation.

The broader lesson is straightforward: when reviewing a long-term investment in CCI or any dividend-paying stock, it is important to separate three distinct elements of performance:

the change in the stock price,

the cash income distributed over time, and

the compounding effect created if those dividends are reinvested.

Viewed through that framework, Crown Castle’s 20-year return profile is a useful case study in how dividend-paying equities can build value over extended holding periods.

Another investment observation worth considering:

“Value investing means really asking what are the best values, and not assuming that because something looks expensive that it is, or assuming that because a stock is down in price and trades at low multiples that it is a bargain.” — Bill Miller