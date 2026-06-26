“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) generated a strong long-term total return for investors who bought the shares in 2006 and held through mid-2026. Using a dividend-reinvestment framework, a $10,000 investment grew to $98,851.06 over the period, equal to a cumulative return of 889.13% and an annualized return of 12.13%.

That result highlights the central principle behind long-duration equity investing: total return comes from both capital appreciation and the steady compounding effect of reinvested dividends. For a consumer brand company such as Ralph Lauren, the long-term investment case has historically depended on brand durability, pricing power, global expansion, and disciplined capital allocation.

RL 20-Year Return Details

RL 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/26/2006 $10,000



06/26/2006 $98,851



06/25/2026 End date: 06/25/2026 Start price/share: $54.51 End price/share: $410.11 Starting shares: 183.45 Ending shares: 241.19 Dividends reinvested/share: $34.71 Total return: 889.13% Average annual return: 12.13% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $98,851.06

On these assumptions, the 20-year holding period produced a near tenfold increase in value. In practical terms, that means every $1 initially invested became roughly $9.89 by 06/25/2026. The figures above were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove Ralph Lauren’s Total Return?

Ralph Lauren’s long-term return reflects two separate but related components:

Share price appreciation: the stock price increased from $54.51 to $410.11 over the measurement period.

the stock price increased from $54.51 to $410.11 over the measurement period. Dividend reinvestment: shareholders received a cumulative $34.71 per share in dividends, and those payments were assumed to be reinvested on each ex-dividend date.

This distinction matters. A stock can produce a respectable total return even if part of that return comes from cash distributions rather than price gains alone. Over very long periods, reinvested dividends can materially increase ending share count, which in turn amplifies compounding. In this case, the starting position of 183.45 shares grew to 241.19 shares through reinvestment.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $4.00 per share, RL has a current yield of approximately 0.98% using the ending share price of $410.11.

Another useful lens is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price rather than the current market price. Using the same $4.00 annualized dividend and the initial share price of $54.51, the yield on cost works out to about 7.34%.

That measure does not describe the return available to a new buyer today, but it does illustrate how dividend growth can improve the income profile of a successful long-term holding.

Key Takeaways From the 20-Year RL Investment

Initial investment: $10,000

$10,000 Ending value: $98,851.06

$98,851.06 Total return: 889.13%

889.13% Annualized return: 12.13%

12.13% Dividend reinvestment impact: share count increased from 183.45 to 241.19

The broader lesson is straightforward: when a company combines durable operating performance with shareholder distributions, long holding periods can convert moderate annual gains into substantial cumulative wealth creation. Ralph Lauren’s 20-year performance is a clear example of how compounding works when time, capital appreciation, and reinvested dividends operate together.

“Successful investing is anticipating the anticipations of others.” — John Maynard Keynes