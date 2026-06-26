“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can be a useful way to judge whether a stock has rewarded patient capital. For Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASD: LITE), the result over the period beginning in 2021 was exceptionally strong. Based on the figures below, a $10,000 investment made on 06/28/2021 would have grown to $102,997.91 as of 06/25/2026, reflecting a 929.83% total return.

That outcome highlights the power of compounding when a stock delivers substantial price appreciation. It also underscores an important point about buy-and-hold investing: long-term results are driven not just by whether a company performs well operationally, but by the combination of earnings growth, market expectations, and the valuation investors are willing to assign over time.

Lumentum 5-Year Return at a Glance

LITE 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/28/2021 $10,000



06/28/2021 $102,997



06/25/2026 End date: 06/25/2026 Start price/share: $83.70 End price/share: $861.97 Starting shares: 119.47 Ending shares: 119.47 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 929.83% Average annual return: 59.51% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $102,997.91

What Drove the Return?

The return profile shown here was driven entirely by share-price appreciation rather than income. Lumentum does not appear to have paid dividends over the measured period, which is why the starting and ending share counts are unchanged and dividends reinvested per share are listed at $0.00.

For a company such as Lumentum, long-term performance is typically tied to expectations for demand in optical and photonic components, product mix, margins, and the durability of end-market growth. When investors reassess those factors positively, gains can compound quickly. When sentiment weakens, the reverse can also occur, particularly in technology-related hardware names where valuation multiples can be highly sensitive to changes in growth expectations.

Key Takeaways From This Lumentum Investment

In concise terms, the five-year result can be summarized as follows:

$10,000 invested on 06/28/2021 became $102,997.91 by 06/25/2026.

The position generated a total return of 929.83%.

The annualized return was 59.51%.

No dividends contributed to the gain; the return came from capital appreciation.

That last point matters. A high total return produced without dividends indicates that investor outcomes depended almost entirely on the change in the stock price. This can create outsized upside, but it also generally implies greater dependence on future business execution and market valuation than would be the case for a return stream supported by regular cash distributions.

Why Annualized Return Matters

Total return shows the full magnitude of the gain, but annualized return offers a better basis for comparison across investments held for similar periods. In this case, a 929.83% total gain over roughly five years translates to an average annual return of 59.51%. That is a more useful measure when comparing Lumentum’s result with broad equity indexes, peer stocks, or alternative uses of capital.

It is also worth noting that annualized figures smooth the path of returns. They do not indicate that the stock rose evenly each year. In practice, a return of this size would likely have involved meaningful volatility along the way.

The figures above were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

“Sometimes buying early on the way down looks like being wrong, but it isn’t.” — Seth Klarman