“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long-term review of 3M stock shows how total return can diverge meaningfully from share-price appreciation alone. For investors evaluating 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) through the lens of buy-and-hold performance, the key question is straightforward: what would a 2006 investment be worth today if dividends were reinvested throughout the holding period?

Using a 20-year measurement window, a $10,000 investment in MMM on 06/15/2006 would have grown to $42,101.68 as of 06/12/2026, assuming dividend reinvestment. That equates to a total return of 320.97% and an annualized return of 7.45%.

3M 20-Year Return at a Glance

MMM 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/15/2006 $10,000



06/15/2006 $42,101



06/12/2026 End date: 06/12/2026 Start price/share: $67.64 End price/share: $158.32 Starting shares: 147.84 Ending shares: 265.90 Dividends reinvested/share: $64.45 Total return: 320.97% Average annual return: 7.45% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $42,101.68

The basic result is clear: over this period, 3M delivered a positive long-run return, and dividend reinvestment materially enhanced the outcome. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return

There were two distinct contributors to the 20-year result:

Share-price appreciation: the stock rose from $67.64 to $158.32 per share.

the stock rose from $67.64 to $158.32 per share. Reinvested dividends: 3M paid a cumulative $64.45 per share in dividends over the period, with those cash payments assumed to be reinvested.

That reinvestment effect is visible in the share count. An initial 147.84 shares grew to 265.90 shares by the end of the period. In other words, the ending value did not come only from a higher stock price; it also came from owning more shares over time.

This is one reason total return is the more informative measure for dividend-paying stocks. Looking only at the change in share price understates the economic result when a company distributes a meaningful portion of shareholder return through cash dividends.

Yield, Income, and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.12 per share, MMM has a current yield of approximately 1.97% using the ending share price of $158.32.

Another useful reference point is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 2006 entry price of $67.64 per share, the current annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 4.61%.

Yield on cost does not indicate what a new buyer would earn today, but it does illustrate how dividend growth can affect the income profile of a long-held position.

What This 3M Example Shows

This 3M investment case highlights several broader points about long-horizon equity returns:

Long holding periods can absorb multiple market cycles, including recessions, recoveries, and valuation resets.

Dividend reinvestment can account for a substantial share of cumulative wealth creation.

A satisfactory long-term outcome does not require a straight-line path; interim volatility is often significant even when the ending result is positive.

Total return analysis is especially important for mature industrial companies where income remains a core part of the shareholder proposition.

3M has long been associated with a diversified industrial business model spanning safety, industrial, transportation, electronics, and consumer end markets, and that diversification historically helped define its appeal as a long-term holding. At the same time, any retrospective return study should be understood as a record of what occurred over one specific entry point and time span, not as a complete assessment of the company’s present fundamentals or future return path.

For investors reviewing MMM today, the main takeaway from the 2006-to-2026 period is that compounding in dividend-paying stocks is driven by both business performance and capital allocation. In 3M’s case, the combination of share-price appreciation and reinvested dividends turned a $10,000 starting investment into more than $42,000 over 20 years.

Before concluding, one additional observation is worth keeping in mind: an annualized return of 7.45% over two decades is meaningful precisely because it reflects compounding over time, not a single period of outsized gains. That is often how durable investment results are built.

“The stock market is the story of cycles and of the human behavior that is responsible for overreactions in both directions.” — Seth Klarman