The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a useful question is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we could not sell it for many years.

A disciplined “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans decades, potentially encompassing multiple business cycles, shifts in market leadership, and periods of elevated volatility. In that context, Qualcomm Inc (NASD: QCOM) offers a practical case study of how a high-quality, innovation-driven business with a growing dividend has rewarded patient shareholders.

Qualcomm is a leading designer of wireless technologies and semiconductors, best known for its Snapdragon system-on-chip platforms and its portfolio of cellular connectivity patents that underpin 3G, 4G, and 5G standards. Over the last two decades, the company has navigated successive wireless technology cycles, periodic legal and regulatory disputes, and pronounced swings in investor sentiment around the semiconductor sector, yet has continued to generate substantial free cash flow and return capital to shareholders.

Suppose a long-term, buy-and-hold investor had initiated a position in Qualcomm in early 2006 and then simply reinvested every dividend along the way. Below we examine how that investment would have evolved over a 20-year holding period.

QCOM 20-Year Return Details Start date: 03/20/2006 $10,000



03/20/2006 $41,470



03/17/2026 End date: 03/17/2026 Start price/share: $50.31 End price/share: $131.59 Starting shares: 198.77 Ending shares: 315.21 Dividends reinvested/share: $37.82 Total return: 314.78% Average annual return: 7.37% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $41,470.92

The analysis above indicates that over the twenty-year period from 03/20/2006 through 03/17/2026, a hypothetical $10,000 investment in Qualcomm, with dividends reinvested, would have grown to $41,470.92. That translates into a total return of 314.78% and an annualized rate of return of 7.37%.

For context, that type of compound return would have meaningfully outpaced inflation over the same period and provided a solid real return, even though Qualcomm passed through multiple drawdowns, including the 2008‑2009 global financial crisis, the 2018 risk-off episode in technology, and the pandemic-related volatility of 2020. At various points during this interval, Qualcomm’s share price experienced double-digit percentage corrections, underscoring that realizing such a long-term outcome required a willingness to tolerate interim volatility rather than attempt to time short-term market moves.

It is notable that the share count in this hypothetical portfolio increased from 198.77 to 315.21 over the 20-year period, despite the absence of any new capital being added. The incremental 116.44 shares represent the cumulative effect of reinvesting $37.82 per original share in dividends. This reinvestment allowed the investor to acquire additional fractional and whole shares during market pullbacks as well as rallies, effectively averaging into the stock over time.

Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment grow over long horizons. Because the dividends are used to buy more shares, which in turn generate their own dividends, the effect is compounding on top of compounding — a powerful dynamic that tends to become more visible as the holding period extends beyond a decade.

Qualcomm introduced its regular quarterly dividend in 2003 and has since built a multi-decade record of returning cash to shareholders through both dividends and share repurchases. Over the period examined, management consistently increased the payout, reflecting the company’s strategy of sharing a portion of its licensing and chip-design cash flows with investors. Those increases, combined with the reinvestment assumption in the calculation above, are a key driver of the return profile shown.

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.56/share, we calculate that QCOM has a current yield of approximately 2.71%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.56 against the original $50.31/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.39%.

Yield on cost highlights how, over time, a company that grows its dividend can transform a modest initial yield into a much more significant cash return on the original dollars invested. From the perspective of the 2006 investor in this example, every share now generates a cash return that is more than five percent annually on the initial purchase price, before considering any potential future dividend increases.

From a portfolio-construction standpoint, a long-term holding like Qualcomm can serve multiple roles: exposure to secular themes such as mobile connectivity, 5G adoption, artificial intelligence at the edge, and automotive electronics; participation in the broader semiconductor and intellectual property royalty ecosystem; and a growing income stream that can be reinvested or used to fund other financial goals. The 7.37% annualized return profile over twenty years illustrates how combining moderate growth with a steadily rising dividend can deliver a competitive outcome against broad equity benchmarks over a full market cycle.

Of course, past performance does not guarantee future results, and Qualcomm’s prospects over the next 20 years will depend on factors including the pace of adoption of new wireless standards beyond 5G, competitive dynamics in handset and non-handset markets, the regulatory environment around standard-essential patents, capital allocation decisions, and the health of the global economy. Nonetheless, the historical record summarized here provides a concrete example of what Buffett and other long-term investors mean when they emphasize time in the market over market timing.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.” — Benjamin Graham

For investors willing to think in decades rather than quarters, and to combine a focus on business quality with a disciplined reinvestment policy, the Qualcomm experience over this period offers a clear illustration of how compounding, dividends, and patience can work together to build wealth.