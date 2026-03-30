“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long‑term investment horizon, where a five‑year holding period, or even longer, fits squarely within the strategy. For investors who applied that mindset to Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL) in early 2021, the outcome has been challenging.

Hormel has long been viewed as a defensive, recession‑resistant consumer staples name, backed by a diversified portfolio that includes Spam, Skippy, Jennie‑O, Planters, and other center‑of‑store brands. The company is also a member of the so‑called “Dividend Aristocrats,” having increased its dividend for more than 50 consecutive years. Despite that track record, the period from 2021 to 2026 proved difficult for shareholders, reflecting both company‑specific pressures and broader market headwinds for the packaged food sector.

Below, we quantify the experience of a hypothetical investor who committed $10,000 to HRL on 03/30/2021 and reinvested all dividends over the subsequent five years, holding through 03/27/2026.

HRL 5-Year Return Details Start date: 03/30/2021 $10,000



03/30/2021 $5,590



03/27/2026 End date: 03/27/2026 Start price/share: $48.16 End price/share: $23.07 Starting shares: 207.64 Ending shares: 242.40 Dividends reinvested/share: $5.46 Total return: -44.08% Average annual return: -10.99% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $5,590.76

As shown above, the five‑year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -10.99%. That would have turned a $10,000 investment made five years ago into $5,590.76 as of 03/27/2026. On a total return basis, that is a loss of -44.08%. For long‑term investors who typically look through short‑term volatility, such an extended period of underperformance is a meaningful reminder that even stable, dividend‑paying franchises can deliver disappointing outcomes when purchased at demanding valuations or during a period of fundamental headwinds.

Decomposing the Return: Price Versus Dividends

Beyond share price change, another component of HRL’s total return over these five years has been the payment by Hormel Foods Corp. of $5.46 per share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a powerful way to compound returns, as each cash distribution is used to acquire additional shares, which themselves become entitled to future dividends.

In this case, reinvested dividends increased the investor’s holdings from 207.64 shares at inception to 242.40 shares by 03/27/2026. However, the benefit of that compounding was more than offset by the substantial decline in Hormel’s share price, which fell from $48.16 to $23.07 per share over the period. In other words, income cushioned, but did not reverse, the impact of multiple compression and earnings pressure on the stock price.

For the above calculations, it is assumed that all dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock at the closing price on the ex‑dividend date. These numbers were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, which standardizes these assumptions.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.17 per share, we calculate that HRL offers a current yield of approximately 5.07% at the 03/27/2026 share price. For income‑oriented investors, that level of yield is elevated relative to Hormel’s own longer‑term history, reflecting both the company’s consistent pattern of dividend increases and a lower share price than in prior years.

Another useful datapoint is “yield on cost” — the current annual dividend expressed as a percentage of the investor’s original purchase price. Measuring the $1.17 dividend against the initial $48.16 per share entry price results in a yield on cost of 10.53%. This highlights an important nuance for long‑term holders: even if the market price declines, the income stream relative to one’s original outlay can become very attractive over time if dividend growth is sustained.

That said, yield on cost is inherently backward‑looking. The market instead prices HRL based on expectations for future cash flows, competitive positioning, and capital allocation. For prospective investors, the key question is whether the present dividend level and yield are sustainable, and whether the current valuation appropriately discounts the risks facing the business.

What Drove Hormel’s Underperformance?

The 2021‑2026 stretch captured several adverse factors for Hormel and the broader packaged food category:

Input cost inflation: Protein, grain, packaging, and freight costs rose meaningfully in the years following the pandemic, pressuring margins and requiring repeated pricing actions.

Protein, grain, packaging, and freight costs rose meaningfully in the years following the pandemic, pressuring margins and requiring repeated pricing actions. Shifting consumer behavior: As mobility normalized after COVID‑19, at‑home food consumption slowed, while consumers became increasingly price‑sensitive amid higher interest rates and inflation.

As mobility normalized after COVID‑19, at‑home food consumption slowed, while consumers became increasingly price‑sensitive amid higher interest rates and inflation. Integration and execution risk: Hormel continued to integrate sizable acquisitions such as Planters, with a multi‑year payback period and associated costs.

Hormel continued to integrate sizable acquisitions such as Planters, with a multi‑year payback period and associated costs. Sector de‑rating: Defensive consumer staples stocks in general experienced multiple compression as investors rotated toward higher‑growth and higher‑yielding segments of the market.

None of these dynamics undermine Hormel’s status as a seasoned operator with a long dividend track record, but they do underscore that even quality businesses are not immune to cyclical and structural change. For fundamental investors, the HRL experience illustrates the importance of entry price, earnings growth, and capital allocation alongside brand strength and dividend history.

Looking Ahead: The Next Five Years

The past is fixed, but capital markets are inherently forward‑looking. The five‑year period from 03/30/2021 to 03/27/2026 demonstrates that a long holding period does not guarantee a positive outcome. It also raises a natural question: how might HRL shares perform over the next five years?

Key swing factors include:

Ability to restore and grow margins through mix improvement, brand investment, and cost discipline.

Execution on strategic priorities such as value‑added protein, snacking, and international expansion.

Capital allocation between organic growth, acquisitions, share repurchases, and continued dividend growth.

Consumer response to pricing actions and innovation in a more constrained spending environment.

For income‑focused investors, HRL’s elevated current yield and long dividend history may appear attractive. For total‑return investors, the central questions are whether earnings growth can reaccelerate and whether today’s valuation adequately compensates for execution and sector risks. As always, investors should consider their own risk tolerance, time horizon, and portfolio diversification needs before drawing conclusions from historical performance.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.” — John Maynard Keynes

Historical performance, whether strong or weak, is not by itself a reliable indicator of future results. Rather, as Buffett’s comment suggests, the discipline of thinking in five‑year increments can help investors look past noise and focus on business quality, valuation, and the compounding of underlying cash flows.