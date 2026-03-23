“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

This well-known Warren Buffett remark underscores the importance of time horizon in equity investing. A disciplined investor is less concerned with day-to-day market noise and more focused on how a business, and its share price, might compound over multi-year periods.

For buy-and-hold investors, what ultimately matters is not short-term volatility but the cumulative result over the long haul. Looking back five years to March 2021, investors evaluating Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) would have been asking whether the stock could be held through a full market cycle, and what such a commitment might yield. The figures below summarize how that five-year holding period would have played out, assuming dividends were reinvested.

HAL 5-Year Return Details Start date: 03/23/2021 $10,000



03/23/2021 $19,282



03/20/2026 End date: 03/20/2026 Start price/share: $20.81 End price/share: $36.53 Starting shares: 480.54 Ending shares: 527.82 Dividends reinvested/share: $2.78 Total return: 92.81% Average annual return: 14.05% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $19,282.51

The above analysis shows that a five-year investment in Halliburton, with dividends reinvested, generated an annualized total return of 14.05%. A hypothetical $10,000 invested on 03/23/2021 would have grown to $19,282.51 by 03/20/2026, representing a total return of 92.81%. That kind of compounding effectively added almost another $9,300 of value over the period.

It is important to recognize that this result was achieved despite meaningful volatility. Over 2021-2026, energy markets experienced elevated oil price swings, shifting expectations around global demand, and a renewed emphasis on capital discipline among exploration and production companies. Halliburton, as one of the leading oilfield services providers, is closely tied to upstream capital spending cycles and benefited as activity recovered from the downturn associated with the 2020 pandemic shock.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

The Role Of Dividends In Halliburton’s Total Return

Beyond share price appreciation, another meaningful component of HAL’s total return over this period was the cash returned to shareholders through dividends. Over the five years in question, Halliburton paid out $2.78 per share in dividends. With automatic reinvestment, those cash payments were converted into additional fractional shares, increasing the investor’s ownership stake from 480.54 shares at the outset to 527.82 shares by the end date.

Dividend reinvestment can be a powerful compounding mechanism, particularly in cyclical sectors where share prices can be volatile. When prices are temporarily depressed, reinvested dividends buy more shares; when prices recover, the larger share count amplifies the benefit of the upswing.

For the calculations above, dividends are assumed to be reinvested on the applicable ex-dividend date, using the closing price on that date. Actual investor experience will vary based on execution prices, tax circumstances, and whether dividends are taken in cash or reinvested through a dividend reinvestment plan.

Current Yield And Yield On Cost

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.68 per share, we calculate that HAL has a current dividend yield of approximately 1.86%, using the recent share price as the reference point. While that current yield is modest compared with higher-yielding income names, income is only one part of the total-return picture for a cyclical services company.

Another lens investors often use is yield on cost — the annual dividend expressed as a percentage of the original purchase price. Comparing the current annualized dividend of $0.68 with the original $20.81 per share purchase price, the implied yield on cost is 3.27%. By contrast, the article’s illustrative figure of 8.94% would correspond to a materially higher dividend level relative to the initial price, and highlights how changes in payout policy over time can materially influence long-term income metrics. As always, investors should verify current dividend rates and policy guidance when evaluating future income potential.

Halliburton has, over recent years, balanced dividend payments with other uses of capital, including debt reduction, share repurchases, and investment in technology and digital solutions aimed at improving efficiency for its customers. For long-term shareholders, the pattern of capital allocation can be just as important as the headline yield.

Context: Halliburton Within The Energy And Oilfield Services Cycle

Halliburton is one of the largest providers of products and services to the upstream oil and gas industry globally, with operations spanning well construction, completion, and production enhancement. Its revenue and earnings are tied to drilling and completion activity, making the stock particularly sensitive to changes in commodity prices and capital spending budgets from exploration-and-production companies.

From 2021 through early 2026, the backdrop for oilfield services was characterized by:

Recovering oil and gas demand following pandemic-era lows.

Periods of elevated crude prices that supported higher drilling and completion activity, especially in North American shale basins and select international markets.

Greater emphasis from upstream operators on returns and free cash flow generation, which in turn encouraged more disciplined, but sustained, investment in production maintenance and selective growth.

Ongoing cost and efficiency improvements, including digital technologies, that helped service companies protect margins through the cycle.

Within this environment, Halliburton focused on capital-light growth, margin expansion, and free cash flow generation. Those efforts, combined with the cyclical upturn in activity, helped support the nearly doubling of capital over the examined five-year period.

Risks, Volatility, And The Next Five Years

While the historical result from 03/23/2021 to 03/20/2026 was attractive, investors should be cautious about extrapolating it into the future. Halliburton’s earnings power and share price remain exposed to several key risks:

Commodity price volatility in crude oil and natural gas, which can affect capital spending plans for producers.

Geopolitical developments and supply disruptions in key producing regions.

Longer-term energy transition dynamics, including policy and technological shifts that could influence upstream investment levels.

Competitive pressures within the oilfield services industry that may affect pricing and margins.

For long-term investors prepared to tolerate volatility, the 2021-2026 experience with HAL illustrates how patience through a cycle can be rewarded, particularly when dividends are reinvested and capital allocation remains disciplined. Future performance, however, will depend on management execution, industry fundamentals, and the broader macroeconomic and policy backdrop.

As always, past performance does not guarantee future results, and the figures cited here are based on historical prices and dividend payments over a specific period. Individual investor outcomes will differ, and this historical analysis should be considered one input among many when evaluating an investment in Halliburton today.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” — Benjamin Franklin