“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a ten-year holding period (or even longer), and to reconsider making the investment in the first place if they are unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. For many investors, this “owner’s mindset” stands in contrast to the far shorter time horizons often implied by market commentary and quarterly earnings cycles.

Against that backdrop, Dollar Tree Inc. (NASD: DLTR) provides a useful case study in how a steady, if not spectacular, compounder can fare over a full decade that encompassed a range of macroeconomic environments — from the late stages of an economic expansion through the COVID-19 shock, a period of elevated inflation, and a sharp rise in interest rates.

Below we examine how a buy-and-hold investor in Dollar Tree would have done over the ten-year period beginning in March 2016 and running through March 2026.

DLTR 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/18/2016 $10,000



03/18/2016 $13,971



03/17/2026 End date: 03/17/2026 Start price/share: $80.02 End price/share: $111.84 Starting shares: 124.97 Ending shares: 124.97 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 39.77% Average annual return: 3.40% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $13,971.57

As we can see, over this ten-year holding period an investor in Dollar Tree realized an annualized rate of return of 3.40%. A hypothetical $10,000 investment made on 03/18/2016 would have grown to $13,971.57 by 03/17/2026, for a cumulative total return of 39.77%.

Because Dollar Tree did not pay a regular cash dividend during this period, there were no distributions available to reinvest, and the return profile shown above is driven entirely by share price appreciation. That distinguishes DLTR from many of the income-oriented names typically highlighted by long-term investors, and it means that investors were relying on earnings growth and multiple expansion for their return, rather than a combination of dividends and price performance.

How Dollar Tree Evolved Over the Decade

The 2016–2026 window was a transformative period for Dollar Tree’s business model and competitive positioning in U.S. discount retail.

Integration of Family Dollar: Dollar Tree completed its acquisition of Family Dollar in 2015, and the subsequent decade was marked by efforts to integrate and rationalize the combined store base. Management pursued banner optimization, distribution efficiencies and selective store closures in an effort to strengthen profitability.

Dollar Tree completed its acquisition of Family Dollar in 2015, and the subsequent decade was marked by efforts to integrate and rationalize the combined store base. Management pursued banner optimization, distribution efficiencies and selective store closures in an effort to strengthen profitability. Shift from the 1.00 price point: For decades, Dollar Tree was known for its strict 1.00 price point. Beginning in 2021, the company moved away from that model, first introducing a 1.25 primary price point and later expanding multi-price formats (such as Dollar Tree Plus) to offer a broader assortment and offset cost inflation.

For decades, Dollar Tree was known for its strict 1.00 price point. Beginning in 2021, the company moved away from that model, first introducing a 1.25 primary price point and later expanding multi-price formats (such as Dollar Tree Plus) to offer a broader assortment and offset cost inflation. Resilience in downturns: Discount retailers typically see relatively defensive demand profiles, as value-conscious consumers trade down during economic slowdowns. Dollar Tree and Family Dollar together provided exposure to both suburban and rural/urban low-price formats, which helped underpin traffic during periods of macro uncertainty.

Discount retailers typically see relatively defensive demand profiles, as value-conscious consumers trade down during economic slowdowns. Dollar Tree and Family Dollar together provided exposure to both suburban and rural/urban low-price formats, which helped underpin traffic during periods of macro uncertainty. Margin pressure and inflation: At the same time, elevated freight, wage and product costs compressed margins at various points in the decade, particularly around the COVID-19 period and the subsequent inflationary spike, contributing to share price volatility.

These fundamental developments provide context for the modest, but positive, long-run share performance shown in the return table. While the stock experienced meaningful cyclical swings, a patient investor who looked through short-term noise still came away with a gain that outpaced cash, but lagged behind many higher-growth or dividend-compounding alternatives.

Putting a 3.40 Percent Annualized Return in Perspective

An annualized return of 3.40% over ten years may appear underwhelming when compared with the long-run total return of the broad U.S. equity market, which historically has been closer to the high single digits on an annualized basis. However, even modest compounding can be meaningful over a full market cycle, particularly when achieved without the behavioral costs associated with frequent trading.

For investors evaluating historical performance, several considerations are worth keeping in mind:

Volatility along the way: The 39.77% total return figure glosses over the path of returns. Dollar Tree shares experienced periods of sharp drawdowns and recoveries over the decade as the market digested integration challenges, merchandising changes and shifting macro conditions.

The 39.77% total return figure glosses over the path of returns. Dollar Tree shares experienced periods of sharp drawdowns and recoveries over the decade as the market digested integration challenges, merchandising changes and shifting macro conditions. No contribution from dividends: Many long-term equity case studies assume reinvested dividends as a key driver of compounding. In DLTR’s case, the absence of a regular dividend meant that long-term holders were fully dependent on multiple and earnings growth for returns.

Many long-term equity case studies assume reinvested dividends as a key driver of compounding. In DLTR’s case, the absence of a regular dividend meant that long-term holders were fully dependent on multiple and earnings growth for returns. Business model risk and opportunity: The move away from a fixed 1.00 price point created both execution risk and strategic opportunity. Investors willing to underwrite the transition effectively were, in effect, betting on management’s ability to defend margins while preserving Dollar Tree’s value proposition.

The move away from a fixed 1.00 price point created both execution risk and strategic opportunity. Investors willing to underwrite the transition effectively were, in effect, betting on management’s ability to defend margins while preserving Dollar Tree’s value proposition. Comparison with alternatives: Over any given decade, some sectors and individual names will outperform or underperform the broad market. For a diversified portfolio, an allocation to a defensive discount retailer could have provided ballast relative to more cyclical exposures, even if the stand-alone return did not lead the market.

Lessons for Long-Term, Buffett-Style Investors

For investors who look to Warren Buffett for guidance, the Dollar Tree experience over this specific ten-year window underscores several themes:

Holding through multiple cycles: A full decade is long enough to encompass significant macro and company-specific events. Buffett’s suggestion that investors be comfortable owning a business through a market shutdown forces a focus on durable competitive advantages and business quality rather than near-term share-price moves.

A full decade is long enough to encompass significant macro and company-specific events. Buffett’s suggestion that investors be comfortable owning a business through a market shutdown forces a focus on durable competitive advantages and business quality rather than near-term share-price moves. Importance of entry valuation: The starting valuation in March 2016 influenced the subsequent ten-year return. Even a fundamentally resilient business can deliver only moderate results if purchased at too high a price relative to normalized earnings.

The starting valuation in March 2016 influenced the subsequent ten-year return. Even a fundamentally resilient business can deliver only moderate results if purchased at too high a price relative to normalized earnings. Business quality vs. stock performance: A company can grow revenue, expand its store base and navigate strategic shifts, yet still produce only middling share-price returns if the market’s expectations, and the multiple it is willing to assign, change over time.

A company can grow revenue, expand its store base and navigate strategic shifts, yet still produce only middling share-price returns if the market’s expectations, and the multiple it is willing to assign, change over time. Need for diversification: Even adherents to a concentrated, high-conviction approach recognize that not all holdings will outperform. Dollar Tree’s decade-long record illustrates why many long-term investors seek a mix of high-growth, dividend-compounding and defensive holdings to achieve their overall return objectives.

Ultimately, the Dollar Tree case highlights that long-term investing is less about finding a single perfect stock and more about consistently applying a disciplined framework over time: buying understandable businesses at reasonable valuations, being realistic about the range of potential outcomes, and allowing compounding to work by minimizing unnecessary turnover.

On a total return basis, then, the 39.77% gain from DLTR over this ten-year stretch is a reminder that even stable, defensive retailers can experience extended periods of modest relative performance. For forward-looking investors, the more important question is not what the last decade delivered but what the next ten years might hold, given the company’s current strategic priorities, balance sheet and competitive landscape.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Cash combined with courage in a time of crisis is priceless.” — Warren Buffett