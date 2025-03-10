The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.

03/07/2025 End date: 03/07/2025 Start price/share: $14.25 End price/share: $29.20 Starting shares: 701.75 Ending shares: 802.89 Dividends reinvested/share: $4.76 Total return: 134.44% Average annual return: 4.35% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $23,439.61

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.35%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $23,439.61 today (as of 03/07/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 134.44% (something to think about: how might LUV shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Southwest Airlines Co paid investors a total of $4.76/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .72/share, we calculate that LUV has a current yield of approximately 2.47%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .72 against the original $14.25/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 17.33%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn’t, pays it.” — Albert Einstein