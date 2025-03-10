“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.
|Start date:
|03/10/2005
|
|End date:
|03/07/2025
|Start price/share:
|$14.25
|End price/share:
|$29.20
|Starting shares:
|701.75
|Ending shares:
|802.89
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$4.76
|Total return:
|134.44%
|Average annual return:
|4.35%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$23,439.61
As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.35%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $23,439.61 today (as of 03/07/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 134.44% (something to think about: how might LUV shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Southwest Airlines Co paid investors a total of $4.76/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .72/share, we calculate that LUV has a current yield of approximately 2.47%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .72 against the original $14.25/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 17.33%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn’t, pays it.” — Albert Einstein