“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

This oft-cited Warren Buffett observation highlights the discipline required of true long-term investors. The question he poses is simple but demanding: could we envision ourselves holding the stock we are considering for many years, potentially even a full decade, without needing to trade in and out based on short-term market news?

For “buy-and-hold” investors taking a long-term view, what matters is not the short-term stock market fluctuations that inevitably occur, but what happens over the long haul. Looking back 10 years to 2016, investors considering an investment in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) may have been evaluating the insurer’s fundamentals, dividend profile, and competitive position with a decade-long time horizon in mind. Below is how that hypothetical decision would have played out.

ALL 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/14/2016 $10,000



03/14/2016 $39,309



03/12/2026 End date: 03/12/2026 Start price/share: $64.95 End price/share: $205.03 Starting shares: 153.96 Ending shares: 191.75 Dividends reinvested/share: $27.43 Total return: 293.15% Average annual return: 14.67% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $39,309.55

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out well for the hypothetical shareholder, with an annualized rate of return of 14.67%. That performance would have turned a $10,000 investment made 10 years ago into $39,309.55 as of 03/12/2026, nearly quadrupling the original capital.

On a total return basis, that is a gain of 293.15% over the period — a notable illustration of the compounding effect that can accrue in a relatively mature, dividend-paying financial stock when held through cycles. For context, over roughly the same 10-year span, the S&P 500 index also generated strong double-digit annualized returns, assisted by an extended bull market, a low interest-rate regime for most of the period, and a powerful rally in large-cap U.S. equities following the COVID-19 shock in 2020. Allstate’s performance therefore compares competitively with broad equities while delivering an income component along the way. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notably, Allstate Corp paid investors a total of $27.43 per share in dividends over the 10-year holding period, representing a second, and often underappreciated, component of total return beyond share price appreciation alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — as additional shares purchased via reinvestment themselves begin to earn dividends and participate in any future price gains.

For the calculations above, dividend reinvestment is assumed, with the closing price on the ex-dividend date used as the reinvestment price for each distribution. This approach, commonly referred to as a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), may not mirror every investor’s real-world behavior but offers a standardized way to measure the power of compounding cash flows over extended horizons.

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $4.32 per share, we calculate that ALL has a current yield of approximately 2.11%. This level of yield places Allstate broadly in line with many large-cap U.S. insurers and modestly above the yield available on the S&P 500, reflecting the company’s established position in personal lines insurance and its policy of returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Another useful metric for long-term holders is “yield on cost” — in other words, expressing the current annualized dividend of $4.32 against the original $64.95 per share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.25%. For an investor who bought in 2016 and has held continuously, the income received today, relative to the initial capital deployed, has become increasingly attractive over time, even without factoring in any future dividend growth.

Over the decade in question, Allstate also navigated a complex operating backdrop, including a prolonged period of competitive pricing pressure in auto insurance, elevated catastrophe losses tied to severe weather events, and an evolving claims environment. More recently, many property-and-casualty carriers, including Allstate, have implemented premium increases and underwriting actions to restore margins pressured by higher loss costs and inflation. The share-price performance over the last 10 years reflects not only these cyclical industry forces, but also investor expectations for Allstate’s underwriting discipline, capital management, and ability to generate acceptable returns on equity through the cycle.

For investors reassessing the stock today, it is essential to recognize that the past 10-year performance, while informative, is not a guarantee of future results. Prospective returns will depend on variables such as claims inflation, catastrophe exposure, regulatory developments, competitive dynamics in auto and homeowners insurance, and management’s strategic capital-allocation decisions. Nonetheless, the historical track record does provide a framework for analyzing how a conservatively managed, dividend-paying financial name can contribute to long-term portfolio growth when held patiently and with dividends reinvested.

Another investment quote worth considering frames the role of engagement and discipline in the process:

“As long as you enjoy investing, you’ll be willing to do the homework and stay in the game.” — Jim Cramer

For long-horizon investors, the Allstate example underscores several lessons: the value of staying invested through volatility, the meaningful contribution of dividends and reinvestment to total return, and the importance of aligning individual risk tolerance and time horizon with the underlying characteristics of a chosen stock.