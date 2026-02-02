“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a five year holding period for an investor who was considering AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) back in 2021, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|02/02/2021
|
|End date:
|01/30/2026
|Start price/share:
|$103.47
|End price/share:
|$223.01
|Starting shares:
|96.65
|Ending shares:
|117.13
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$29.95
|Total return:
|161.22%
|Average annual return:
|21.20%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$26,124.95
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 21.20%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $26,124.95 today (as of 01/30/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 161.22% (something to think about: how might ABBV shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that AbbVie Inc paid investors a total of $29.95/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.92/share, we calculate that ABBV has a current yield of approximately 3.10%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.92 against the original $103.47/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.00%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Spend each day trying to be a little wiser than you were when you woke up.” — Charlie Munger