“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a five year holding period for an investor who was considering AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) back in 2021, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

ABBV 5-Year Return Details Start date: 02/02/2021 $10,000



02/02/2021 $26,124



01/30/2026 End date: 01/30/2026 Start price/share: $103.47 End price/share: $223.01 Starting shares: 96.65 Ending shares: 117.13 Dividends reinvested/share: $29.95 Total return: 161.22% Average annual return: 21.20% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $26,124.95

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 21.20%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $26,124.95 today (as of 01/30/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 161.22% (something to think about: how might ABBV shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that AbbVie Inc paid investors a total of $29.95/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.92/share, we calculate that ABBV has a current yield of approximately 3.10%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.92 against the original $103.47/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.00%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Spend each day trying to be a little wiser than you were when you woke up.” — Charlie Munger