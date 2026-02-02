Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a five year holding period for an investor who was considering AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) back in 2021, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

ABBV 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 02/02/2021
$10,000

02/02/2021		   $26,124

01/30/2026
End date: 01/30/2026
Start price/share: $103.47
End price/share: $223.01
Starting shares: 96.65
Ending shares: 117.13
Dividends reinvested/share: $29.95
Total return: 161.22%
Average annual return: 21.20%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $26,124.95

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 21.20%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $26,124.95 today (as of 01/30/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 161.22% (something to think about: how might ABBV shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that AbbVie Inc paid investors a total of $29.95/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.92/share, we calculate that ABBV has a current yield of approximately 3.10%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.92 against the original $103.47/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.00%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Spend each day trying to be a little wiser than you were when you woke up.” — Charlie Munger