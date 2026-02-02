“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Adobe Inc (NASD: ADBE)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.
|Start date:
|02/02/2021
|
|End date:
|01/30/2026
|Start price/share:
|$484.93
|End price/share:
|$293.25
|Starting shares:
|20.62
|Ending shares:
|20.62
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-39.53%
|Average annual return:
|-9.58%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$6,047.31
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -9.58%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $6,047.31 today (as of 01/30/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -39.53% (something to think about: how might ADBE shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners, and the pluses from those will overwhelm the minuses from the stocks that don’t work out.” — Peter Lynch