“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Adobe Inc (NASD: ADBE)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.

ADBE 5-Year Return Details Start date: 02/02/2021 $10,000



02/02/2021 $6,047



01/30/2026 End date: 01/30/2026 Start price/share: $484.93 End price/share: $293.25 Starting shares: 20.62 Ending shares: 20.62 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -39.53% Average annual return: -9.58% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $6,047.31

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -9.58%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $6,047.31 today (as of 01/30/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -39.53% (something to think about: how might ADBE shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners, and the pluses from those will overwhelm the minuses from the stocks that don’t work out.” — Peter Lynch