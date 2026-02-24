“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) back in 2021: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

KEYS 5-Year Return Details Start date: 02/24/2021 $10,000



02/24/2021 $17,056



02/23/2026 End date: 02/23/2026 Start price/share: $143.64 End price/share: $245.00 Starting shares: 69.62 Ending shares: 69.62 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 70.57% Average annual return: 11.27% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $17,056.52

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.27%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $17,056.52 today (as of 02/23/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 70.57% (something to think about: how might KEYS shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“The most important thing about an investment philosophy is that you have one.” — David Booth