“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
This inspiring quote from Warren Buffett teaches us the importance of considering our investment time horizon when approaching any given investment: Could we envision ourselves holding the stock we are considering for many years? Even a five year holding period potentially?
For “buy-and-hold” investors taking a long-term view, what’s important isn’t the short-term stock market fluctuations that will inevitably occur, but what happens over the long haul. Looking back 5 years to 2021, investors considering an investment into shares of Expand Energy Corp (NASD: EXE) may have been pondering this very question and thinking about their potential investment result over a full five year time horizon. Here’s how that would have worked out.
|Start date:
|02/11/2021
|
|End date:
|02/02/2026
|Start price/share:
|$42.80
|End price/share:
|$106.94
|Starting shares:
|233.64
|Ending shares:
|293.15
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$19.96
|Total return:
|213.50%
|Average annual return:
|25.80%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$31,348.62
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 25.80%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $31,348.62 today (as of 02/02/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 213.50% (something to think about: how might EXE shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Expand Energy Corp paid investors a total of $19.96/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.3/share, we calculate that EXE has a current yield of approximately 2.15%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.3 against the original $42.80/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.02%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“If you have trouble imagining a 20% loss in the stock market, you shouldn’t be in stocks.” — John Bogle