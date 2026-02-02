“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Target Corp (NYSE: TGT)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.

01/30/2026 End date: 01/30/2026 Start price/share: $185.59 End price/share: $105.47 Starting shares: 53.88 Ending shares: 61.98 Dividends reinvested/share: $20.44 Total return: -34.63% Average annual return: -8.16% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $6,536.75

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -8.16%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $6,536.75 today (as of 01/30/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -34.63% (something to think about: how might TGT shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Target Corp paid investors a total of $20.44/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.56/share, we calculate that TGT has a current yield of approximately 4.32%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.56 against the original $185.59/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.33%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“The ideal business is one that earns very high returns on capital and that keeps using lots of capital at those high returns. That becomes a compounding machine.” — Warren Buffett