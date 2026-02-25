“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering AFLAC Inc (NYSE: AFL) back in 2016, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|02/25/2016
|
|End date:
|02/24/2026
|Start price/share:
|$30.17
|End price/share:
|$112.46
|Starting shares:
|331.46
|Ending shares:
|418.40
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$14.27
|Total return:
|370.53%
|Average annual return:
|16.74%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$47,050.61
As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 16.74%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $47,050.61 today (as of 02/24/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 370.53% (something to think about: how might AFL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that AFLAC Inc paid investors a total of $14.27/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.44/share, we calculate that AFL has a current yield of approximately 2.17%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.44 against the original $30.17/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 7.19%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“When the public is most frightened, only the strong are left, and that’s when the market is in the best possible hands.” — Victor Niederhoffer