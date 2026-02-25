One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering AFLAC Inc (NYSE: AFL) back in 2016, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

02/24/2026 End date: 02/24/2026 Start price/share: $30.17 End price/share: $112.46 Starting shares: 331.46 Ending shares: 418.40 Dividends reinvested/share: $14.27 Total return: 370.53% Average annual return: 16.74% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $47,050.61

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 16.74%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $47,050.61 today (as of 02/24/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 370.53% (something to think about: how might AFL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that AFLAC Inc paid investors a total of $14.27/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.44/share, we calculate that AFL has a current yield of approximately 2.17%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.44 against the original $30.17/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 7.19%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“When the public is most frightened, only the strong are left, and that’s when the market is in the best possible hands.” — Victor Niederhoffer