“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE: FIS)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.

FIS 5-Year Return Details Start date: 02/24/2021 $10,000



02/24/2021 $3,807



02/23/2026 End date: 02/23/2026 Start price/share: $139.44 End price/share: $47.46 Starting shares: 71.72 Ending shares: 80.22 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.56 Total return: -61.93% Average annual return: -17.56% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $3,807.94

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -17.56%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $3,807.94 today (as of 02/23/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -61.93% (something to think about: how might FIS shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Fidelity National Information Services Inc paid investors a total of $8.56/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.76/share, we calculate that FIS has a current yield of approximately 3.71%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.76 against the original $139.44/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.66%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“If I’ve learned one thing in this life it’s this: even if you lose, don’t lose the lesson.” — Daymond John