“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE: FIS)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.
|Start date:
|02/24/2021
|
|End date:
|02/23/2026
|Start price/share:
|$139.44
|End price/share:
|$47.46
|Starting shares:
|71.72
|Ending shares:
|80.22
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$8.56
|Total return:
|-61.93%
|Average annual return:
|-17.56%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$3,807.94
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -17.56%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $3,807.94 today (as of 02/23/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -61.93% (something to think about: how might FIS shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Fidelity National Information Services Inc paid investors a total of $8.56/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.76/share, we calculate that FIS has a current yield of approximately 3.71%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.76 against the original $139.44/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.66%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“If I’ve learned one thing in this life it’s this: even if you lose, don’t lose the lesson.” — Daymond John