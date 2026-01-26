“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASD: WBD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.
|Start date:
|01/26/2021
|
|End date:
|01/23/2026
|Start price/share:
|$40.72
|End price/share:
|$28.58
|Starting shares:
|245.58
|Ending shares:
|245.58
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-29.81%
|Average annual return:
|-6.84%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$7,019.66
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -6.84%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $7,019.66 today (as of 01/23/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -29.81% (something to think about: how might WBD shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“In investing, what is comfortable is rarely profitable.” — Robert Arnott