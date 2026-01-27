“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASD: MNST) back in 2021. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

01/26/2026 End date: 01/26/2026 Start price/share: $42.97 End price/share: $81.16 Starting shares: 232.72 Ending shares: 232.72 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 88.88% Average annual return: 13.56% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $18,885.43

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.56%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $18,885.43 today (as of 01/26/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 88.88% (something to think about: how might MNST shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Thousands of experts study overbought indicators, head-and-shoulder patterns, put-call ratios, the Fed’s policy on money supplyâ€¦and they can’t predict markets with any useful consistency, any more than the gizzard squeezers could tell the Roman emperors when the Huns would attack.” — Peter Lynch