The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a twenty year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2006, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about General Dynamics Corp (NYSE: GD), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a twenty year holding period.

01/07/2026 End date: 01/07/2026 Start price/share: $58.09 End price/share: $345.64 Starting shares: 172.15 Ending shares: 267.87 Dividends reinvested/share: $62.14 Total return: 825.88% Average annual return: 11.77% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $92,662.12

The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.77%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $92,662.12 today (as of 01/07/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 825.88% (something to think about: how might GD shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that General Dynamics Corp paid investors a total of $62.14/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6/share, we calculate that GD has a current yield of approximately 1.74%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6 against the original $58.09/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.00%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“I believe in the discipline of mastering the best that other people have ever figured out. I don’t believe in just sitting down and trying to dream it all up yourself. Nobody’s that smart.” — Charlie Munger