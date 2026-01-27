“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a decade-long holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Ulta Beauty Inc (NASD: ULTA) back in 2016: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full decade-long investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|01/27/2016
|
|End date:
|01/26/2026
|Start price/share:
|$173.93
|End price/share:
|$661.34
|Starting shares:
|57.49
|Ending shares:
|57.49
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|280.23%
|Average annual return:
|14.28%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$38,020.69
The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.28%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $38,020.69 today (as of 01/26/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 280.23% (something to think about: how might ULTA shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.” — Warren Buffett