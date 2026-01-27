“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a decade-long holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Ulta Beauty Inc (NASD: ULTA) back in 2016: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full decade-long investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

ULTA 10-Year Return Details Start date: 01/27/2016 $10,000



01/26/2026 End date: 01/26/2026 Start price/share: $173.93 End price/share: $661.34 Starting shares: 57.49 Ending shares: 57.49 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 280.23% Average annual return: 14.28% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $38,020.69

The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.28%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $38,020.69 today (as of 01/26/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 280.23% (something to think about: how might ULTA shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.” — Warren Buffett