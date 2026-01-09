The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a two-decade period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2006, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Sysco Corp (NYSE: SYY), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a two-decade holding period.

SYY 20-Year Return Details Start date: 01/09/2006 $10,000



01/09/2006 $42,196



01/08/2026 End date: 01/08/2026 Start price/share: $31.39 End price/share: $74.27 Starting shares: 318.57 Ending shares: 567.86 Dividends reinvested/share: $27.47 Total return: 321.75% Average annual return: 7.46% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $42,196.76

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.46%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $42,196.76 today (as of 01/08/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 321.75% (something to think about: how might SYY shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Sysco Corp paid investors a total of $27.47/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.16/share, we calculate that SYY has a current yield of approximately 2.91%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.16 against the original $31.39/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 9.27%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“The right time for a company to finance its growth is not when it needs capital, but rather when the market is most receptive to providing capital.” — Michael Milken