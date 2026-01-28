A critical pearl of wisdom from Warren Buffett teaches us that with any potential stock investment we may make, as soon as our buy order is filled we will have a choice: to remain a co-owner of that company for the long haul, or to react to the inevitable short-term ups and downs that the stock market is famous for (sometimes sharp ups and downs).

The reality of this choice forces us to challenge our confidence in any given company we might invest into, and keep our eyes on the long-term time horizon. The market may go up and down the interim, but over a ten year holding period, will the investment succeed?

Back in 2016, investors may have been asking themselves that very question about Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX). Let’s examine what would have happened over a ten year holding period, had you invested in BX shares back in 2016 and held on.

BX 10-Year Return Details Start date: 01/28/2016 $10,000



01/28/2016 $93,545



01/27/2026 End date: 01/27/2026 Start price/share: $25.12 End price/share: $148.41 Starting shares: 398.09 Ending shares: 630.38 Dividends reinvested/share: $30.20 Total return: 835.55% Average annual return: 25.04% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $93,545.18

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 25.04%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $93,545.18 today (as of 01/27/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 835.55% (something to think about: how might BX shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Always an important consideration with a dividend-paying company is: should we reinvest our dividends?Over the past 10 years, Blackstone Inc has paid $30.20/share in dividends. For the above analysis, we assume that the investor reinvests dividends into new shares of stock (for the above calculations, the reinvestment is performed using closing price on ex-div date for that dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.16/share, we calculate that BX has a current yield of approximately 3.48%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.16 against the original $25.12/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 13.85%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“I believe in the discipline of mastering the best that other people have ever figured out. I don’t believe in just sitting down and trying to dream it all up yourself. Nobody’s that smart.” — Charlie Munger