“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|12/21/2020
|
|End date:
|12/18/2025
|Start price/share:
|$226.47
|End price/share:
|$257.85
|Starting shares:
|44.16
|Ending shares:
|44.70
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$3.26
|Total return:
|15.26%
|Average annual return:
|2.88%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$11,523.57
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 2.88%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $11,523.57 today (as of 12/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 15.26% (something to think about: how might CRM shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Salesforce Inc paid investors a total of $3.26/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.664/share, we calculate that CRM has a current yield of approximately 0.65%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.664 against the original $226.47/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.29%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“A 10% decline in the market is fairly common, it happens about once a year. Investors who realize this are less likely to sell in a panic, and more likely to remain invested, benefitting from the wealthbuilding power of stocks.” — Christopher Davis