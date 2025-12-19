“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 2.88%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $11,523.57 today (as of 12/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 15.26% (something to think about: how might CRM shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Salesforce Inc paid investors a total of $3.26/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.664/share, we calculate that CRM has a current yield of approximately 0.65%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.664 against the original $226.47/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.29%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“A 10% decline in the market is fairly common, it happens about once a year. Investors who realize this are less likely to sell in a panic, and more likely to remain invested, benefitting from the wealthbuilding power of stocks.” — Christopher Davis