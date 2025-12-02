“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Tesla Inc (NASD: TSLA)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

12/01/2025 End date: 12/01/2025 Start price/share: $15.47 End price/share: $430.14 Starting shares: 646.41 Ending shares: 646.41 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 2,680.48% Average annual return: 39.42% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $277,997.96

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 39.42%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $277,997.96 today (as of 12/01/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,680.48% (something to think about: how might TSLA shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“It’s not whether you’re right or wrong that’s important, but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re wrong.” — George Soros