“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) back in 2020: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

RF 5-Year Return Details Start date: 12/17/2020 $10,000



12/17/2020 $21,607



12/16/2025 End date: 12/16/2025 Start price/share: $15.56 End price/share: $27.51 Starting shares: 642.67 Ending shares: 785.35 Dividends reinvested/share: $4.28 Total return: 116.05% Average annual return: 16.66% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $21,607.77

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 16.66%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $21,607.77 today (as of 12/16/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 116.05% (something to think about: how might RF shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Regions Financial Corp paid investors a total of $4.28/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.06/share, we calculate that RF has a current yield of approximately 3.85%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.06 against the original $15.56/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 24.74%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“In investing, what is comfortable is rarely profitable.” — Robert Arnott