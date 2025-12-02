The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a ten year holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) back in 2015, holding through to today.

DUK 10-Year Return Details Start date: 12/02/2015 $10,000



12/02/2015 $27,526



12/01/2025 End date: 12/01/2025 Start price/share: $66.13 End price/share: $120.75 Starting shares: 151.22 Ending shares: 227.96 Dividends reinvested/share: $38.35 Total return: 175.26% Average annual return: 10.65% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $27,526.75

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.65%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $27,526.75 today (as of 12/01/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 175.26% (something to think about: how might DUK shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of DUK’s total return these past 10 years has been the payment by Duke Energy Corp of $38.35/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.26/share, we calculate that DUK has a current yield of approximately 3.53%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.26 against the original $66.13/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.34%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Value investing requires a great deal of hard work, unusually strict discipline, and a long-term investment horizon. Few are willing and able to devote sufficient time and effort to become value investors, and only a fraction of those have the proper mind-set to succeed.” — Seth Klarman