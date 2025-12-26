“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a two-decade holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) back in 2005: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full two-decade investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|12/27/2005
|
|End date:
|12/24/2025
|Start price/share:
|$3.48
|End price/share:
|$86.29
|Starting shares:
|2,873.56
|Ending shares:
|2,873.56
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|2,379.60%
|Average annual return:
|17.41%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$248,018.29
As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 17.41%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $248,018.29 today (as of 12/24/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,379.60% (something to think about: how might EW shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“The greater the passive income you can build, the freer you will become.” — Todd Fleming