Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a two-decade holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) back in 2005: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full two-decade investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

12/24/2025 End date: 12/24/2025 Start price/share: $3.48 End price/share: $86.29 Starting shares: 2,873.56 Ending shares: 2,873.56 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 2,379.60% Average annual return: 17.41% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $248,018.29

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 17.41%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $248,018.29 today (as of 12/24/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,379.60% (something to think about: how might EW shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“The greater the passive income you can build, the freer you will become.” — Todd Fleming