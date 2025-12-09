The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a two-decade period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2005, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE: FIS), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a two-decade holding period.

FIS 20-Year Return Details Start date: 12/09/2005 $10,000



12/09/2005 $43,715



12/08/2025 End date: 12/08/2025 Start price/share: $40.02 End price/share: $65.88 Starting shares: 249.88 Ending shares: 663.63 Dividends reinvested/share: $39.62 Total return: 337.20% Average annual return: 7.65% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $43,715.10

As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.65%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $43,715.10 today (as of 12/08/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 337.20% (something to think about: how might FIS shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Fidelity National Information Services Inc paid investors a total of $39.62/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.6/share, we calculate that FIS has a current yield of approximately 2.43%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.6 against the original $40.02/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.07%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“As long as you enjoy investing, you’ll be willing to do the homework and stay in the game.” — Jim Cramer