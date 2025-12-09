“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a two-decade period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2005, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE: FIS), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a two-decade holding period.
|Start date:
|12/09/2005
|
|End date:
|12/08/2025
|Start price/share:
|$40.02
|End price/share:
|$65.88
|Starting shares:
|249.88
|Ending shares:
|663.63
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$39.62
|Total return:
|337.20%
|Average annual return:
|7.65%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$43,715.10
As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.65%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $43,715.10 today (as of 12/08/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 337.20% (something to think about: how might FIS shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Fidelity National Information Services Inc paid investors a total of $39.62/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.6/share, we calculate that FIS has a current yield of approximately 2.43%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.6 against the original $40.02/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.07%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“As long as you enjoy investing, you’ll be willing to do the homework and stay in the game.” — Jim Cramer