“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a five year holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in Adobe Inc (NASD: ADBE) back in 2020, holding through to today.

ADBE 5-Year Return Details Start date: 12/23/2020 $10,000



12/23/2020 $7,195



12/22/2025 End date: 12/22/2025 Start price/share: $496.91 End price/share: $357.53 Starting shares: 20.12 Ending shares: 20.12 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -28.05% Average annual return: -6.37% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,195.73

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -6.37%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $7,195.73 today (as of 12/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -28.05% (something to think about: how might ADBE shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“As long as you enjoy investing, you’ll be willing to do the homework and stay in the game.” — Jim Cramer