Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a two-decade holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) back in 2005: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full two-decade investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

DLR 20-Year Return Details Start date: 12/05/2005 $10,000



12/04/2025 End date: 12/04/2025 Start price/share: $22.48 End price/share: $161.02 Starting shares: 444.84 Ending shares: 968.12 Dividends reinvested/share: $65.76 Total return: 1,458.87% Average annual return: 14.71% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $155,839.94

As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.71%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $155,839.94 today (as of 12/04/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,458.87% (something to think about: how might DLR shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Digital Realty Trust Inc paid investors a total of $65.76/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.88/share, we calculate that DLR has a current yield of approximately 3.03%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.88 against the original $22.48/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 13.48%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Value investing requires a great deal of hard work, unusually strict discipline, and a long-term investment horizon. Few are willing and able to devote sufficient time and effort to become value investors, and only a fraction of those have the proper mind-set to succeed.” — Seth Klarman