One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a twenty year holding period for an investor who was considering Nucor Corp. (NYSE: NUE) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

11/11/2025 End date: 11/11/2025 Start price/share: $31.77 End price/share: $144.04 Starting shares: 314.76 Ending shares: 558.16 Dividends reinvested/share: $34.11 Total return: 703.97% Average annual return: 10.98% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $80,378.95

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.98%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $80,378.95 today (as of 11/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 703.97% (something to think about: how might NUE shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Nucor Corp. paid investors a total of $34.11/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.2/share, we calculate that NUE has a current yield of approximately 1.53%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.2 against the original $31.77/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.82%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Value investing means really asking what are the best values, and not assuming that because something looks expensive that it is, or assuming that because a stock is down in price and trades at low multiples that it is a bargain.” — Bill Miller