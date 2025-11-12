“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a twenty year holding period for an investor who was considering Nucor Corp. (NYSE: NUE) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|11/14/2005
|
|End date:
|11/11/2025
|Start price/share:
|$31.77
|End price/share:
|$144.04
|Starting shares:
|314.76
|Ending shares:
|558.16
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$34.11
|Total return:
|703.97%
|Average annual return:
|10.98%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$80,378.95
As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.98%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $80,378.95 today (as of 11/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 703.97% (something to think about: how might NUE shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Nucor Corp. paid investors a total of $34.11/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.2/share, we calculate that NUE has a current yield of approximately 1.53%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.2 against the original $31.77/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.82%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Value investing means really asking what are the best values, and not assuming that because something looks expensive that it is, or assuming that because a stock is down in price and trades at low multiples that it is a bargain.” — Bill Miller