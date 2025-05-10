“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.

ABBV 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/13/2015 $10,000



05/13/2015 $44,188



05/12/2025 End date: 05/12/2025 Start price/share: $65.30 End price/share: $190.07 Starting shares: 153.14 Ending shares: 232.54 Dividends reinvested/share: $44.69 Total return: 342.00% Average annual return: 16.01% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $44,188.34

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 16.01%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $44,188.34 today (as of 05/12/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 342.00% (something to think about: how might ABBV shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Always an important consideration with a dividend-paying company is: should we reinvest our dividends?Over the past 10 years, AbbVie Inc has paid $44.69/share in dividends. For the above analysis, we assume that the investor reinvests dividends into new shares of stock (for the above calculations, the reinvestment is performed using closing price on ex-div date for that dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.56/share, we calculate that ABBV has a current yield of approximately 3.45%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.56 against the original $65.30/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.28%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“It’s not always easy to do what’s not popular, but that’s where you make your money. Buy stocks that look bad to less careful investors and hang on until their real value is recognized.” — John Neff