The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Mondelez International Inc (NASD: MDLZ)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

10/31/2025 End date: 10/31/2025 Start price/share: $46.40 End price/share: $57.46 Starting shares: 215.52 Ending shares: 269.13 Dividends reinvested/share: $12.61 Total return: 54.64% Average annual return: 4.46% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,468.50

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.46%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $15,468.50 today (as of 10/31/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 54.64% (something to think about: how might MDLZ shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Mondelez International Inc paid investors a total of $12.61/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2/share, we calculate that MDLZ has a current yield of approximately 3.48%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2 against the original $46.40/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 7.50%.

