“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a five year holding period for an investor who was considering Alphabet Inc (NASD: GOOG) back in 2020, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|11/25/2020
|
|End date:
|11/24/2025
|Start price/share:
|$88.57
|End price/share:
|$318.47
|Starting shares:
|112.91
|Ending shares:
|113.68
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$1.22
|Total return:
|262.05%
|Average annual return:
|29.35%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$36,210.30
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 29.35%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $36,210.30 today (as of 11/24/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 262.05% (something to think about: how might GOOG shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Alphabet Inc paid investors a total of $1.22/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .84/share, we calculate that GOOG has a current yield of approximately 0.26%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .84 against the original $88.57/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.29%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“If you have more than 120 or 130 I.Q. points, you can afford to give the rest away. You don’t need extraordinary intelligence to succeed as an investor.” — Warren Buffett