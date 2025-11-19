Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.

HSY 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 11/19/2020
$10,000

11/19/2020		   $13,862

11/18/2025
End date: 11/18/2025
Start price/share: $149.40
End price/share: $182.93
Starting shares: 66.93
Ending shares: 75.80
Dividends reinvested/share: $23.50
Total return: 38.65%
Average annual return: 6.75%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $13,862.43

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 6.75%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $13,862.43 today (as of 11/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 38.65% (something to think about: how might HSY shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Hershey Company paid investors a total of $23.50/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.48/share, we calculate that HSY has a current yield of approximately 3.00%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.48 against the original $149.40/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.01%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:
“People who succeed in the stock market also accept periodic losses, setbacks, and unexpected occurrences. Calamitous drops do not scare them out of the game.” — Peter Lynch