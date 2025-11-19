“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.
|Start date:
|11/19/2020
|
|End date:
|11/18/2025
|Start price/share:
|$149.40
|End price/share:
|$182.93
|Starting shares:
|66.93
|Ending shares:
|75.80
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$23.50
|Total return:
|38.65%
|Average annual return:
|6.75%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$13,862.43
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 6.75%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $13,862.43 today (as of 11/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 38.65% (something to think about: how might HSY shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Hershey Company paid investors a total of $23.50/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.48/share, we calculate that HSY has a current yield of approximately 3.00%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.48 against the original $149.40/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.01%.
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“People who succeed in the stock market also accept periodic losses, setbacks, and unexpected occurrences. Calamitous drops do not scare them out of the game.” — Peter Lynch