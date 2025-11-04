One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering MetLife Inc (NYSE: MET) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

MET 10-Year Return Details Start date: 11/04/2015 $10,000



11/04/2015 $24,726



11/03/2025 End date: 11/03/2025 Start price/share: $45.00 End price/share: $79.21 Starting shares: 222.22 Ending shares: 312.06 Dividends reinvested/share: $18.20 Total return: 147.19% Average annual return: 9.47% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $24,726.72

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.47%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $24,726.72 today (as of 11/03/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 147.19% (something to think about: how might MET shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that MetLife Inc paid investors a total of $18.20/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.27/share, we calculate that MET has a current yield of approximately 2.87%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.27 against the original $45.00/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.38%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“A lot of people with high IQs are terrible investors because they’ve got terrible temperaments. You need to keep raw, irrational emotion under control.” — Charlie Munger