“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|11/20/2015
|
|End date:
|11/19/2025
|Start price/share:
|$50.51
|End price/share:
|$110.16
|Starting shares:
|197.98
|Ending shares:
|273.44
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$26.82
|Total return:
|201.22%
|Average annual return:
|11.65%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$30,119.62
The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.65%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $30,119.62 today (as of 11/19/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 201.22% (something to think about: how might WEC shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that WEC Energy Group Inc paid investors a total of $26.82/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.57/share, we calculate that WEC has a current yield of approximately 3.24%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.57 against the original $50.51/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.41%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“If a speculator is correct half of the time, he is hitting a good average. Even being right 3 or 4 times out of 10 should yield a person a fortune if he has the sense to cut his losses quickly on the ventures where he is wrong.” — Bernard Baruch