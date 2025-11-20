The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

WEC 10-Year Return Details Start date: 11/20/2015 $10,000



11/20/2015 $30,119



11/19/2025 End date: 11/19/2025 Start price/share: $50.51 End price/share: $110.16 Starting shares: 197.98 Ending shares: 273.44 Dividends reinvested/share: $26.82 Total return: 201.22% Average annual return: 11.65% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $30,119.62

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.65%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $30,119.62 today (as of 11/19/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 201.22% (something to think about: how might WEC shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that WEC Energy Group Inc paid investors a total of $26.82/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.57/share, we calculate that WEC has a current yield of approximately 3.24%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.57 against the original $50.51/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.41%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“If a speculator is correct half of the time, he is hitting a good average. Even being right 3 or 4 times out of 10 should yield a person a fortune if he has the sense to cut his losses quickly on the ventures where he is wrong.” — Bernard Baruch