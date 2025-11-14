The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Adobe Inc (NASD: ADBE) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

ADBE 20-Year Return Details Start date: 11/14/2005 $10,000



11/14/2005 $100,989



11/13/2025 End date: 11/13/2025 Start price/share: $33.03 End price/share: $333.60 Starting shares: 302.76 Ending shares: 302.76 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 909.99% Average annual return: 12.25% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $100,989.68

As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.25%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $100,989.68 today (as of 11/13/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 909.99% (something to think about: how might ADBE shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Know what you own and why you own it.” — Peter Lynch