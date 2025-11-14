“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Adobe Inc (NASD: ADBE) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|11/14/2005
|
|End date:
|11/13/2025
|Start price/share:
|$33.03
|End price/share:
|$333.60
|Starting shares:
|302.76
|Ending shares:
|302.76
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|909.99%
|Average annual return:
|12.25%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$100,989.68
As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.25%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $100,989.68 today (as of 11/13/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 909.99% (something to think about: how might ADBE shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“Know what you own and why you own it.” — Peter Lynch