“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a ten year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of GoDaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

GDDY 10-Year Return Details Start date: 10/15/2015 $10,000



10/15/2015 $48,274



10/14/2025 End date: 10/14/2025 Start price/share: $27.41 End price/share: $132.27 Starting shares: 364.83 Ending shares: 364.83 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 382.56% Average annual return: 17.04% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $48,274.48

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 17.04%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $48,274.48 today (as of 10/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 382.56% (something to think about: how might GDDY shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“We ignore outlooks and forecastsâ€¦ we’re lousy at it and we admit it â€¦ everyone else is lousy too, but most people won’t admit it.” — Martin Whitman