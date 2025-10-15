“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a ten year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of GoDaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|10/15/2015
|
|End date:
|10/14/2025
|Start price/share:
|$27.41
|End price/share:
|$132.27
|Starting shares:
|364.83
|Ending shares:
|364.83
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|382.56%
|Average annual return:
|17.04%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$48,274.48
As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 17.04%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $48,274.48 today (as of 10/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 382.56% (something to think about: how might GDDY shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“We ignore outlooks and forecastsâ€¦ we’re lousy at it and we admit it â€¦ everyone else is lousy too, but most people won’t admit it.” — Martin Whitman