“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

ZTS 5-Year Return Details Start date: 10/08/2020 $10,000



10/08/2020 $9,117



10/07/2025 End date: 10/07/2025 Start price/share: $163.17 End price/share: $142.77 Starting shares: 61.29 Ending shares: 63.86 Dividends reinvested/share: $6.90 Total return: -8.83% Average annual return: -1.83% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $9,117.88

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -1.83%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $9,117.88 today (as of 10/07/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -8.83% (something to think about: how might ZTS shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Zoetis Inc paid investors a total of $6.90/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2/share, we calculate that ZTS has a current yield of approximately 1.40%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2 against the original $163.17/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.86%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“All intelligent investing is value investing: acquiring more that you are paying for. You must value the business in order to value the stock.” — Charlie Munger