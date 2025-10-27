“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Carmax Inc. (NYSE: KMX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

KMX 5-Year Return Details Start date: 10/27/2020 $10,000



10/27/2020 $5,062



10/24/2025 End date: 10/24/2025 Start price/share: $87.44 End price/share: $44.26 Starting shares: 114.36 Ending shares: 114.36 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -49.38% Average annual return: -12.74% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $5,062.91

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -12.74%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $5,062.91 today (as of 10/24/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -49.38% (something to think about: how might KMX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

