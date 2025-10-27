“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Carmax Inc. (NYSE: KMX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|10/27/2020
|
|End date:
|10/24/2025
|Start price/share:
|$87.44
|End price/share:
|$44.26
|Starting shares:
|114.36
|Ending shares:
|114.36
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-49.38%
|Average annual return:
|-12.74%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$5,062.91
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -12.74%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $5,062.91 today (as of 10/24/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -49.38% (something to think about: how might KMX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Spend each day trying to be a little wiser than you were when you woke up.” — Charlie Munger