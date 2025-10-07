The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE: FIS)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

FIS 10-Year Return Details Start date: 10/07/2015 $10,000



10/07/2015 $11,368



10/06/2025 End date: 10/06/2025 Start price/share: $70.14 End price/share: $67.15 Starting shares: 142.57 Ending shares: 169.24 Dividends reinvested/share: $14.70 Total return: 13.65% Average annual return: 1.29% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $11,368.32

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.29%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $11,368.32 today (as of 10/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 13.65% (something to think about: how might FIS shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Fidelity National Information Services Inc paid investors a total of $14.70/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.6/share, we calculate that FIS has a current yield of approximately 2.38%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.6 against the original $70.14/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.39%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“It’s not whether you’re right or wrong that’s important, but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re wrong.” — George Soros