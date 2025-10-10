The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a twenty year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Fiserv Inc (NYSE: FI) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

10/10/2005 $28,106



10/09/2025 End date: 10/09/2025 Start price/share: $44.84 End price/share: $125.96 Starting shares: 223.02 Ending shares: 223.02 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 180.91% Average annual return: 5.30% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $28,106.92

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.30%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $28,106.92 today (as of 10/09/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 180.91% (something to think about: how might FI shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“You make most of your money in a bear market, you just don’t realize it at the time.” — Shelby Davis