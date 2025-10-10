“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a twenty year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Fiserv Inc (NYSE: FI) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|10/10/2005
|
|End date:
|10/09/2025
|Start price/share:
|$44.84
|End price/share:
|$125.96
|Starting shares:
|223.02
|Ending shares:
|223.02
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|180.91%
|Average annual return:
|5.30%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$28,106.92
As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.30%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $28,106.92 today (as of 10/09/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 180.91% (something to think about: how might FI shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“You make most of your money in a bear market, you just don’t realize it at the time.” — Shelby Davis